AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $63,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 370,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

PKG stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

