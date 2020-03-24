AQR Capital Management LLC Has $64.29 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Quanta Services worth $64,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Quanta Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.7% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

