AQR Capital Management LLC Has $64.65 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,114 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $64,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,940 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 874,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $39,714,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.18.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

