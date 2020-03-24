AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $51,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,679.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,745,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $396.70 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.79 and its 200 day moving average is $559.98. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $588.42.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

