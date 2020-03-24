AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,833 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $66,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.