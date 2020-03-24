AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Omnicom Group worth $65,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

