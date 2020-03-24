AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,622,815 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,619,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,622,815 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 4.55% of Southwestern Energy worth $58,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after buying an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487,634 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,610 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,422,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,747,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.