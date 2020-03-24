AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 45,346 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,346 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Xcel Energy worth $58,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

