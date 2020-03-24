AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,939 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $58,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

