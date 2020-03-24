Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.71% of Aramark worth $78,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,678.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

