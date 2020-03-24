ARAW Market Cap Reaches $5,548.72 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $5,548.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.01 or 0.03947517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037935 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

