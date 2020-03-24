Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.0716 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Arcblock has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.02633361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185443 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart, IDEX, Bithumb, Bibox, DDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.