ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:MT opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.20. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,920,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

