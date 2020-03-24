ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Stock Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,291 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 680,830 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MT opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

