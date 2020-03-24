Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,456 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Archrock worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Archrock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Archrock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon T. Hall acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,074 shares in the company, valued at $436,955.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 206,132 shares of company stock worth $863,960 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $554.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.63. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

