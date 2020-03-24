Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Arcosa worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 541,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 149,120 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arcosa by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,872. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.