Ardor Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Ardor has a total market cap of $33.50 million and $1.83 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005745 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

