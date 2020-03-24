Arepacoin Price Up 34.7% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $49,132.68 and $63.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070511 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,939,950 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

