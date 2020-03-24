Arion Trading Up 45.8% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $17,571.85 and $57.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,114,085 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

