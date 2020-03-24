Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 38,100 Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Everbridge makes up approximately 0.2% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.55. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $879,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $252,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.