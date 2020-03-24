Ark Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Ark has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $1.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,305,832 coins and its circulating supply is 118,991,570 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, COSS, Cryptomate, Binance, Bit-Z, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

