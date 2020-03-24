ArtByte Trading Down 93.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00603454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008016 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

