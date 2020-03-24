Artis Turba 1-Day Volume Tops $1,794.00 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Artis Turba has a market cap of $132,712.81 and approximately $1,794.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Artis Turba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02643482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artis Turba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artis Turba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.