Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 5,405 Shares

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $203,282.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,665,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arvinas stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Arvinas Inc has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

