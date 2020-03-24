Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AHT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,638.18 ($34.70).

LON AHT traded down GBX 122 ($1.60) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The stock had a trading volume of 5,459,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,330.82. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

