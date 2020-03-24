Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 170,475 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

