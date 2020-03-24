Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,294 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Macerich worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Macerich by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 11,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 19,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,255.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,248.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 120,365 shares of company stock worth $1,669,280. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.20%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

