Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.95 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Aramark worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE ARMK opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.