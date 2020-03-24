Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,875 ($37.82).

LON ABF traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,607.50 ($21.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,044 ($26.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,317.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,407.77. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

