AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 331.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after buying an additional 669,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,133,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after buying an additional 217,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,308,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

AZN opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.