Atheios Price Hits $0.0002 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Atheios has a market cap of $3,468.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

