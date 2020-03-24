ATLANT Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $919,864.29 and $190.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.02639662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

