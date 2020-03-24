Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.