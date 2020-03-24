AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400,699 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of AT&T worth $212,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,220,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,077,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.