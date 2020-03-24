Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 86.70% and a negative return on equity of 191.90%.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.70. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Audioeye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

