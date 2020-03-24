Augur 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.46 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Augur has a market capitalization of $93.96 million and approximately $28.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $8.54 or 0.00129510 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24, AirSwap and ABCC. In the last week, Augur has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.02608948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Mercatox, ChaoEX, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Binance, Zebpay, GOPAX, Bittrex, BitBay, Upbit, Koinex, Cobinhood, ABCC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Kraken, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24, Liqui, AirSwap, Gate.io, Gatecoin, DragonEX, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bitsane and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

