Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745,543 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Aurora Cannabis worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $3.75 to $3.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.