Australian Enhanced Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:AYF)

Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Australian Enhanced Income Fund has a 52-week low of A$5.88 ($4.17) and a 52-week high of A$6.20 ($4.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$6.01.

Australian Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

