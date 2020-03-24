Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.46. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,271,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,617,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,839,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,439,000 after acquiring an additional 128,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,418,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,058,545,000 after acquiring an additional 466,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,305,793 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,225,700,000 after acquiring an additional 132,973 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,194,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $714,376,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

