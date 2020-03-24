Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $83.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

