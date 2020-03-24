Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADP. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

