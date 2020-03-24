Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) versus Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Head to Head Review

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 9 4 0 2.31 Proofpoint 0 4 18 1 2.87

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $183.11, suggesting a potential upside of 57.37%. Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $145.48, suggesting a potential upside of 40.23%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 16.97% 46.96% 5.67% Proofpoint -14.67% -8.73% -2.72%

Volatility & Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Proofpoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.18 billion 3.54 $2.29 billion $5.45 21.30 Proofpoint $888.19 million 6.66 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -144.08

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Proofpoint on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

