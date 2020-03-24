Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $225,976.78 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 143.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Exrates. Autonio has a total market cap of $225,976.78 and $1,037.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.02608948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

