Avast (LON:AVST) PT Lowered to GBX 460

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price target dropped by HSBC from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVST. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 469.89 ($6.18).

Get Avast alerts:

AVST opened at GBX 325.60 ($4.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 422.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.