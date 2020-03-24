Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ASX AVN opened at A$1.54 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $856.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08. Aventus Group has a 1-year low of A$2.21 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of A$3.06 ($2.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.76.

In other Aventus Group news, insider Darren Holland sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.01), for a total transaction of A$849,000.00 ($602,127.66).

About Aventus Group

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

