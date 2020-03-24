Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Avon Products worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 135,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE AVP opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

