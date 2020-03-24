Axa Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axa reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 303,739 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axa owned 0.19% of QUALCOMM worth $194,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of QCOM opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

