Axa Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Axa decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,218 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Axa owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $145,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

