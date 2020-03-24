Axa Grows Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Axa increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $102,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after buying an additional 759,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,609,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $403,549,000 after buying an additional 118,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,475,000 after buying an additional 484,472 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

