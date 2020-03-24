Axa Has $237.14 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 156,311 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axa’s holdings in Facebook were worth $237,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.95.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

